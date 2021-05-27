White Sox's Adam Engel: Begins rehab assignment

Engel (hamstring) has appeared in two games as part of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Engel homered in four at-bats Tuesday and followed up with a two-hit night Wednesday. He could get enough at-bats over the next week to be ready, but manager Tony La Russa said it could take longer than that. "I've gone through this my whole career, guys want to come back as soon as they start feeling good," La Russa said. "He's feeling good, but he needs his timing. So we'll watch very closely." Engel has been out since mid-March due to a hamstring strain and could have an everyday role upon his return. Both Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) are sidelined long term.