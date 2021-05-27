Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Adam Engel: Begins rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Engel (hamstring) has appeared in two games as part of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Engel homered in four at-bats Tuesday and followed up with a two-hit night Wednesday. He could get enough at-bats over the next week to be ready, but manager Tony La Russa said it could take longer than that. "I've gone through this my whole career, guys want to come back as soon as they start feeling good," La Russa said. "He's feeling good, but he needs his timing. So we'll watch very closely." Engel has been out since mid-March due to a hamstring strain and could have an everyday role upon his return. Both Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) are sidelined long term.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Adam Engel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#White Sox#Triple A Charlotte#The Chicago Sun Times#Mid March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTimes Reporter

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Eaton hitting second for White Sox Wednesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton will hit second in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Matt Shoemaker and the Minnesota Twins. Eaton went hitless and struck out three times as the White Sox's fifth batter in Tuesday's loss. He and Jake Lamb have swapped spots in the order for Wednesday's matinee.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBchatsports.com

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

CHICAGO - MAY 16: Jose Abreu #79 hugs Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox after Abreu scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Wade Davis #71 of the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning on May 16, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: Starts in RF

Lamb made his first career start in right field Sunday and went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Yankees. Lamb, a corner infielder before this season, has started seven games in left field this season but was moved to right field in Yankee Stadium, which has a challenging left field. As such, Adam Eaton, normally the starter in right, moved to left field. Lamb has a modest three-game hitting streak (3-for-10) and raised his average to .194.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Twins Monday. The Twins are 6-8 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

We’re back in sunny Minnesota this week, in our reboot of the 2020 regional schedule (no? Just me feeling that way? OK). Last weekend’s homestand finale vs. the Royals was kind of rocky, to say the least. Highlights include a collision on Friday, questionable umpiring on Saturday, shaky control, and a dominant Cease.
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic,4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory over...
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Adam Eaton resting on Friday night

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton is out of Friday's starting lineup against the New York Yankees. Eaton will receive a breather on Friday evening after Danny Mendick and Nick Madrigal were announced as Chicago's starting right fielder and second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 89 batted ball this season,...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Wednesday

Grandal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins. Grandal went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota. Zack Collins will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBKYTV

Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Power Rankings 2021: White Sox Top Standings at Quarter Mark

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings at the quarter mark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ah, the difference a year makes. At this point in the 2020 season, MLB was two-thirds through the shortened campaign, in the midst of a September stretch run. This year, we're only a fourth of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are now first in the MLB power rankings

These rebuilding years have been tough on Chicago White Sox fans. Loss after loss, fans stuck by this team in anticipation of finally being on top. We are many weeks into the 2021 season and MLB has named the White Sox the number 1 team in their power rankings. The White Sox are the best in the MLB.