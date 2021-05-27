Cancel
Dearborn County, IN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Union; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...through 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will rapidly improve by the mid- morning.

alerts.weather.gov
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND WESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 944 AM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Moores Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Pea size hail Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Oxford, Forest Park, Harrison, North College Hill, Cheviot, Mount Healthy, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Seven Mile, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek and Miami Heights. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 154 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 16. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
Ohio County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT OHIO...NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...KENTON...SOUTHERN CAMPBELL...BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 916 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Rising Sun, moving east at 45 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph One half inch diameter hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Taylor Mill, Walton, Rising Sun, Oakbrook, Burlington, Claryville, Union, New Richmond, Butler, Ryland Heights, Fairview, Visalia and Atwood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 72 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 167 and 183. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.