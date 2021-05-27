Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Daviess, DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Clay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up tp 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and north central, northwestern and west central Missouri.