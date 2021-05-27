Cancel
Caldwell County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Daviess, DeKalb by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Daviess; DeKalb THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIESS NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Pleasant Hill.

alerts.weather.gov
