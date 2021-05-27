Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Delaware by NWS

Looking for somewhere new to go as a family? Here is what to do in Butler County Ohio with kids!. What to do in Butler County, OhioImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com. Did you know there’s something new for your family, no matter what your interests, right in Butler County Ohio? Conveniently located right between Cincinnati and Dayton, Butler County features nine unique communities with distinctive attractions, comfortable hotels and bed & breakfasts and hidden historical gems. They also have thrilling outdoor sports activities, modernly chic shopping hot-spots and activities all with quick access to I-75, it’s easy to visit all of Southwest Ohio’s best attractions and have plenty to do for everyone!