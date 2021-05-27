Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Highland, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:07:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers Ohio Brush Creek near West Union. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Warning for the Ohio Brush Creek near West Union. * Until this evening. * At 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 17.1 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Flooding occurs along State Route 348 near Compton Hill Road.