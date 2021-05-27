Cancel
Bracken County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Switzerland County. In Kentucky, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis Counties. * WHEN...through 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will rapidly improve by the mid- morning.

