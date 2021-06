Extended home stays resulting from the restrictions imposed on our movements to cut the infection chain of the novel coronavirus are taking a heavy toll on our mental health. The new situation that curtails freedom of movement and feels like spending time in jail has left most people struggling to adjust to the changes, observes Brian C Jensen. No one is comfortable with the excess time now at their disposal. The lack of routine makes people spend their day aimlessly, which leaves them dissatisfied and disappointed, leading to depression. Add to this the anxiety and fear about the pandemic coupled with the economic uncertainties that multiply the stress.