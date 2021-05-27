Cancel
James Bond stays in cinemas despite Amazon purchase

By Nik Roseveare
Advanced Television
 14 days ago

“We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who run London-based Eon Productions, said in a statement to Variety. The James Bond movies have collectively earned nearly $7 billion at the global box office according to...

Michael G. Wilson
Barbara Broccoli
