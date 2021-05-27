Sky Studios partners with Birmingham Repertory Theatre

We are told, very early on, that this story, the one at the center of Bristol Old Vic’sTouching the Void, would make for one really good book, and, as it turns out, it also makes for a really tense and gripping theatrical stage presentation as well. Although sometimes hanging over the cliff’s edge in an overly loud and sensational manner, teasing us all with cataclysmic disaster, this book-to-stage adaptation manages to elevate itself, rarely faltering or slipping off that testy mountain’s edge, even as the characters, not the actors, lose their grip and footing on that impressive piece of stage magic. Director Tom Morris (Bristol Old Vic/Trafalgar Studios’s The Grinning Man), along with the inventive Director of Photography Jamie Hobbis have a sure-footed stance, projecting this live version with steadfast glory to the audience sitting inside that 250-year-old theatre as well as to all the viewers from across the globe tuning in to celebrate the return.