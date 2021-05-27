Cancel
Theater & Dance

Sky Studios partners with Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Advanced Television
 14 days ago

Sky Studios and Birmingham Repertory Theatre have announced the launch of ‘Sky Comedy REP’, a new partnership that aims to discover and develop new regional comedy writing talent from across the UK, particularly from communities that have traditionally been under-represented in the Arts. The scheme – which opens for entries...

advanced-television.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meera Syal
Person
Simon Blackwell
