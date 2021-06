With infections dropping and vaccinations rising, at least in the U.S., mid-2021 looks like a point to reflect upon what went missing over the last year and a half, from the countless lives lost and millions fallen ill, to the shuttered businesses, wasted opportunities, and missed time with family and loved ones. In the world of craft beer, that list includes a year of major anniversaries that largely went unnoticed. While the dates were overshadowed by the growing pandemic from March onward, 2020 should have been a year of celebration for the class of 2010, a nonpareil group of breweries that all opened 10 years earlier.