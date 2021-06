Beginning Friday, certain travel-related quarantine requirements will end in the U.S. side of Akwesasne. Employees and residents of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will no longer have to quarantine when they travel beyond the 300-mile radius set up during the pandemic. The travel changes apply to asymptomatic individuals only. Health officials are still warning anyone with symptoms must quarantine and be tested as soon as they experience COVID-related symptoms.