Zinedine Zidane has denied already telling his players he will resign as Real Madrid coach at the end of the season. Zidane was asked again about his future after Madrid’s 1-0 victory away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a win that keeps them two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid heading into La Liga’s final weekend. According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online earlier on Sunday, Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave after the team’s final game next weekend.