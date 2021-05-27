My Favorite Mics: Ira Wilner

The Julia Programming language is one that has brought an entirely new feature-set to the world of Data Science. And the convenience of a lot of the features have been re-realized, especially in Data Science applications, at least this is certainly the case for me. One feature from the world of Lisp and meta-programming I have really enjoyed in the Julia programming language is the addition of macros. Not only are these convenient for meta-programming, but they are also pretty great to be used in a more general sense. They can serve as a dispatched shortcut to the utilization of certain functions, and can make values into expressions automatically without a call. Since I like the macros in Julia so much, I wanted to show some of my favorite macros that you might want to try in your own Julia programming!