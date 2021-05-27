Biden White House Rejects Classical Architecture
Christopher Bedford of the Federalist decries the Biden administration’s approach to federal government architecture. Classical architecture is not a partisan issue. President Thomas Jefferson, founder of the Democratic Party, was an enthusiastic champion of the Greek Revivalism thankfully still visible in both the capital and his Mount Vernon home. When he designed the University of Virginia in Richmond, he took great care in the landscaping and architecture, knowing their likely effects on generations of young minds.lockerroom.johnlocke.org