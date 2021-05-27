Biden White House Rejects Classical Architecture

I have an Orthodox rabbinic colleague on the American political left, one of the very few still to be found among American Orthodox Jews. He was quite all over the place last autumn, promoting the Biden campaign and attacking President Trump. In fact, because there are so very few of that mindset among American Orthodox rabbis, he found himself getting quoted and featured in most left-wing Jewish media organs seeking to find an Orthodox rabbi for Biden over Trump. There was such a dearth of others to interview.