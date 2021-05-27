Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden White House Rejects Classical Architecture

By Mitch Kokai
johnlocke.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Bedford of the Federalist decries the Biden administration’s approach to federal government architecture. Classical architecture is not a partisan issue. President Thomas Jefferson, founder of the Democratic Party, was an enthusiastic champion of the Greek Revivalism thankfully still visible in both the capital and his Mount Vernon home. When he designed the University of Virginia in Richmond, he took great care in the landscaping and architecture, knowing their likely effects on generations of young minds.

lockerroom.johnlocke.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Architecture#Republican House#Biden White House#Federalist#The Democratic Party#Greek#U S Capitol#General Guidelines#American#The U S Commission On#Fine Arts#Bloomberg#U S Commission#President Joe Biden#Washington Monument#President Abraham Lincoln#Civic Buildings#Washington Construction#Public Beauty#Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Conservative Publishing Industry Has a Joe Biden Problem

In the conservative book world, nothing is supposed to set off a gold rush like a new Democratic president. Ever since Bill Clinton inspired a wave of right-wing best sellers in the ’90s, publishing houses that cater to Republican readers have learned to make the most of a new villain in the Oval Office, churning out polemics and exposés that aim to capitalize on fear of the new president.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

The Deafening Silence of Biden’s Jews

I have an Orthodox rabbinic colleague on the American political left, one of the very few still to be found among American Orthodox Jews. He was quite all over the place last autumn, promoting the Biden campaign and attacking President Trump. In fact, because there are so very few of that mindset among American Orthodox rabbis, he found himself getting quoted and featured in most left-wing Jewish media organs seeking to find an Orthodox rabbi for Biden over Trump. There was such a dearth of others to interview.
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

'Democracy itself is in peril' says Biden

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) said that Democracy itself is in peril in the US and around the world. Biden commemorated America's war dead in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery. He urged the people of his country to honor memory of the fallen by strengthening and protecting the nation's democracy.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House making plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II: report

The White House is making plans for President Biden to meet with the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II in June, a U.S. official told CNN on Wednesday. The White House and Buckingham Palace are planning for Biden and the queen to meet in the U.K. before he heads to a NATO meeting on June 14, the official said. This would be Biden’s first trip outside the U.S. since the start of his term, during which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted international trips.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

White House attests 'rise in hate' despite Biden pitch as 'unity' president

A senior White House adviser on Sunday acknowledged a "rise in hate" amid increased attacks against Jewish and Asian Americans, despite President Biden's message of "unity" early in his administration. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of Union," Cedric Richmond, the senior adviser to the president, appeared to blame "dangerous...
POTUSWashington Times

White House on a Biden-Kim summit: Not at 'top of agenda'

President Biden will meet face to face Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for high-profile talks, a press conference and even a medal ceremony. No one should expect a repeat — either here or abroad — with North Korean counterpart and dictator Kim Jong-un, the White House said Thursday.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden meets with Kennedy Center honorees at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. The president met at the White House with the recipients of the lifetime artistic achievement awards: country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke. They were joined by the honorees’ guests, the chairman of the board of trustees and the president of the Kennedy Center, and Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sen. Toomey and GOP senators prep infrastructure offer for White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., plans to join a group of Republican senators Tuesday to present a new — and possibly larger — infrastructure proposal to senior Biden administration officials, a possible sign of strengthening negotiations between the White House and the minority party on Capitol Hill toward a compromise deal.