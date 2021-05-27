Cancel
National Review Calls Out Democrats’ Anti-Semitism Problem

By Mitch Kokai
Editors at National Review Online highlight a disturbing problem for the Democratic Party. Last week, pro-Palestinian demonstrators trolled the streets of New York and Los Angeles to terrorize and attack Jews. Such outbreaks of violence, perpetrated under the guise of “anti-Zionism,” are commonplace in Europe and the Middle East. It would be an unmitigated tragedy if such political violence were to become the norm in the United States.

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

