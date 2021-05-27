National Review Calls Out Democrats’ Anti-Semitism Problem

The last two years have been riddled with violence and destruction throughout the country. I’m not saying there wasn’t any in years prior but it seemed, at least to me, that it got a lot worse in 2019. Maybe it was the COVID hysteria, maybe a rebellious attitude, maybe it was an “insurrection”. I don’t know the social reasoning behind the violence but very specific groups took credit for most of it, at least the major events. What I do know is that they did their best to destroy our nation’s history and they’re still at it.