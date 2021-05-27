Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

David Boreanaz on How 'SEAL Team' Finale Invigorates Paramount Plus Move (Exclusive)

WUSA
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Wednesday's season 4 finale of SEAL Team. SEAL Team lost a key member in the season 4 finale, but it forced the members of Bravo Team to make some major life decisions. For Jason, that meant contentment in his newfound clarity operating as team leader and as Jason Hayes. For other members, that meant marriage (congratulations, Clay and Stella!) and the difficult decision to finally facing their pain (Ray acknowledging his PTSD).

www.wusa9.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
David Boreanaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Us Open#Bravo 1#Full Metal#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5: When could first Paramount+ episodes air?

In case you haven’t heard, there is going to be a SEAL Team season 5 coming out later this year. With that being said, some of the plans around it are a little bit complicated, to put it mildly. Just like we’ve seen ever since the beginning, the kick-off for...
MoviesAnimation Magazine

Exclusive: Triggerfish’s ‘Seal Team’ Ready for Action at Annecy

On the heels (or flippers) of winning this year’s MIFA Industry Award at the 2021 Annecy Festival, as well as being spotlighted as part of the event’s focus on African animation, esteemed South Africa-based studio Triggerfish has parted the waves to reveal the official first teaser for its latest CG-animated feature family adventure. The comedy-adventure about a crack squad of oceanic animals has recruited an A-list crew of voice actors to bring it to life.
TV Serieswttspod.com

Seal team season 5 Release date ,Cast, Plot

Seal team season 5 is a military adventure show that surrounds a navy Seal unit. The show depicts the team’s travels to perform various dangerous missions to protect their motherland. This show has gained much fame over the years. The previous season of the Seal team got tremendous responses from critics, and fans are waiting for Seal team season 5 with patience. But, the upcoming seasons of this series will come on Paramount. Here is the whole information you need to know about the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Halo’ Co-Showruners Exit Paramount Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The co-showrunners of the “Halo” series at Paramount Plus are exiting the series, Variety has learned exclusively. Steven Kane and Kyle Killen are both out of the long-gestating video game adaptation. According to sources, Killen departed the project ahead of the start of production last year as he felt he was unable to render full-time showrunner duties during the show’s shoot in Budapest. Kane then took over as the lead showrunner.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

As 'Evil' Moves to Paramount Plus, Creators Robert and Michelle King Give Season 2 a More Sinful Spin

Last month, Robert and Michelle King, creators of the supernatural thriller “Evil,” were anticipating that CBS would announce at its upfront that the show’s COVID-19-delayed second season would be on the network’s fall schedule. Then there was a sudden change in plans: Instead, “Evil” would move to Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’ rebooted streaming service.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Paramount Plus Releases 'Star Trek: Picard' Teaser (TV News Roundup)

The teaser was released on June 16 in honor of Captain Picard Day, a celebration of a fictional annual event held aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, as seen in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”. More from Variety. John de Lancie Talks Reprising Q on 'Star Trek: Picard': 'You Can Never Go...
TV SeriesAOL Corp

'Cruel Summer' Boss Breaks Down Finale's Twisty Reveals and Season 2 Plans (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Cruel Summer. Freeform's buzzy mystery drama, Cruel Summer, closed out its twisty first season with a flurry of reveals in Tuesday's finale, "A Hostile Witness," from the truth behind what happened to Martin (he didn't die in a police shootout like we previously thought) to the reveal of Annabelle's identity (it's not what you'd think) to whether there was basis for Kate's suspicions over Jeanette in the first place (turns out, she had every reason to doubt her) to the results of Jeanette's lawsuit against Kate.
TV SeriesWUSA

'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Liz has to make a big decision. The Blacklist closes out its eighth season Wednesday with a finale that may mean the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Titled "Konets" (Russian for "end"), Liz (Megan Boone) is forced to decide whether to go to the dark side one last time when Reddington "makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity."
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesKTVB

'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast on How June's Revenge in the Deadly Finale Sets Up Season 5 (Exclusive)

The harrowing and intensely satisfying fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale has been an explosive one -- quite literally at times -- with the finale delivering a deadly blow and setting a new course for June (Elisabeth Moss) in season 5. While speaking to ET, Moss, Joseph Fiennes and the rest of the cast broke down what happened in episode 10, “The Wilderness,” and what’s to come for the Emmy-winning Hulu series.
BusinessDeadline

George Cheeks Sets Streamlined CBS Structure With David Nevins On the Move, Calls Network & Studio “Critical” To Paramount+ Growth

Today, ViacomCBS announced the long rumored restructuring of its streaming operations with a new content leadership team comprised of some of the top TV group executives across the Viacom and CBS sides of the company, including George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS; Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group; David Nevins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks; Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment; and Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

iCarly (Season 1) Paramount+, trailer, release date, Reboot

Ten years after signing off of one of TV’s most iconic shows, Carly, Spencer, and Freddie are back, navigating the next chapter of their lives, facing the uncertainties of life in their twenties. Startattle.com – iCarly | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Release date: June 17, 2021. Cast:. · Jaidyn Triplett as...
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Blacklist' Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits Series After Eight Seasons

“Dear Blacklisters: I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave ‘The Blacklist.’ I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head,” he wrote on Twitter.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere date hopes for James Spader, cast

After tonight’s enormous finale, it goes without saying that you will want The Blacklist season 9 news pretty much immediately. How in the world could you not? We’re talking here about a season full of mystery and new adventure, though it may also feel rather strange without Megan Boone as a significant part of it.