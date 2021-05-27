Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

John Gragg Orton

syvnews.com
 12 days ago

John Gragg "Chipper " Orton passed away surrounded by his family on May 14, 2021 at the age of 76. He was born on January 24, 1945 in Santa Barbara. He attended Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and later California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA where he majored in animal sciences. After college, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War as a Green Beret in the 82nd Airborne Division.

syvnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Santa Barbara, CA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Photography#The Good Wife#The United States Army#The Bar Go#The Syvuhs School Board#Trent#Make A Wish Foundation#Lymphoma Society#Gragg Orton#Ballard Canyon Rd#Husband#College#Westerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Rep. Carbajal announces ‘2021 Women of the Year’ award winners

–This week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced the winners of the fourth annual Congressional Women of the Year Award. The six winners of this year’s award are: Yessenia Echevarria of Paso Robles, Courtney Haile of San Luis Obispo, Sr. Theresa Harpin of San Luis Obispo, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle of Santa Barbara, Arcelia Sención of Los Olivos, and Silvia Uribe of Goleta.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

SBPD Remembers the Fallen

On May 15, law enforcement officers nationwide remember their colleagues who have died in the line of duty or who have become disabled in the course of their jobs. The Santa Barbara Police Department held a ceremony on Friday morning to remember the six officers who died while discharging their duties or as a result of injuries they sustained. Among them is Thomas Guerry, a detective for whom an annual award for outstanding service among county peace officers is named.
Santa Barbara County, CAsyvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Bunstoppable

Are you looking for a rabbit to call your own? Bunstoppable arrived as a stray and is ready to find his forever home. Bunstoppable is a 1-year-old male, white and brown long-haired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. He is a guy who appreciates his daily greens and a nice rabbit yard to run and dig in.
Atascadero, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

Candlelight vigil honors Luca Benedetti as a ‘disciplined and determined’ officer

A well-attended candlelight vigil, preceded by a car cruise caravan, honored the life of fallen San Luis Obispo Police detective Luca Benedetti on Friday. About 300 to 400 people gathered at Mission Plaza to join in prayer, light candles and listen to speakers recall memories of Benedetti and pay tribute the sacrifice of officers who put their lives on the line every day.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Richard Whited

Whited, Richard is remembered as a quiet, gentle, and honest person. He was born April 16th, 1941 to Ann and Franklin Whited, as a third generation Santa Barbaran from a large Italian American family. After graduating from the last class of Santa Barbara Catholic High School before it became Bishop Diego High School, he attended University California of Santa Barbara (UCSB) to receive a BA and continued on to obtain a PhD in Physics. He conducted his post doctoral research at UCSB and Louisiana State University (LSU) in solid-state spectroscopy. He also began trading on the stock market at this time. Besides his two year stint at LSU, he spent his whole life in Santa Barbara. When he returned home he was employed by EG&G Inc. where he worked for the next seven years on improving gamma ray detectors. In 1979, he met his future wife Paula at a Christmas Party. Two years later they got married and decided to raise a family in Richard’s beloved Santa Barbara. In 1986, upon his long-time broker’s encouragement, Richard turned his hobby in trading into a full-time career by starting his own business as a Commodity Trading Advisor. His business began to grow and with this success he was able to give philanthropic support to causes that were near and dear to his heart, starting with Catholic Charities. He was also one of the original proponents for the successful formation of the city of Goleta and was a very active member of the Good Land Coalition. Maintaining Goleta’s historic orchards, farmlands, and coasts were very important to him. He devoted himself to many other local conservation efforts and supported organizations such as, Environmental Defense Center, Los Padres Forests Watch, Gaviota Coast Conservancy, Santa Barbara Audubon Society, and others. In addition, out of appreciation to all that UCSB gave to him, he endowed a chair to UCSB in the interdisciplinary science with a focus on energy efficiency. Besides philanthropy, he enjoyed traveling, cruising to all seven continents, biking, hiking, playing bridge, and walking on the beach. After a year of declining health, he passed away on May 5th, 2021 of a stroke. He is survived by his wife Paula, two children Tanja and Daniel, Daniel’s wife Olivia, and his sister JoAnn and her family. He is interred at Calvary Cemetery.