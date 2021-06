Bicester Hotel Golf and Spa in Oxfordshire are delighted to hear of the approval for the Great Wolf Resorts planning appeal to develop the UK’s first Great Wolf Resort. Hotel Manager Paul Morgan said, “It’s been a difficult year for everyone across the world with the Covid 19 pandemic and it is encouraging to see some light at the end of the tunnel. The decision to grant this new venture brings with it a positive outlook for the future of Bicester Town as one of England’s premier destinations.