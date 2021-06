I recently looked at an infographic published by the American College of Sports Medicine on the benefits of resistance training. It got me thinking about my undergraduate exercise physiology class and how far science has progressed in recent decades in understanding the relationship between strength training and health. The professor, who was excellent, by the way, stated that there was no health benefit to strength training. He was simply repeating what he had learned. Even though I was still in my teens, I knew this could not possibly be correct. Everyone knew that weight-training built muscle and strength, but scientific evidence was beginning to pop up here and there that supported my belief that strength training was good for more than just athletics and sports performance.