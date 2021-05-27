ulf mejergren architects assembles thousands of spruce cones into primitive hut in sweden
Following the construction of the ‘snowball hut’ in sweden, ulf mejergren architects (UMA) has now built yet another temporary structure, this time using thousands of spruce cones. spruce cones don’t bloom every year, but only when the weather conditions are extra favorable between every third to tenth year, making their appearance a special occurrence. their characteristic cigar-like shape, along with their built-in mechanics which allow the cone to open and close according to weather conditions, encouraged the architects to choose them as the protagonist of their new construction.www.designboom.com