Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

ulf mejergren architects assembles thousands of spruce cones into primitive hut in sweden

designboom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the construction of the ‘snowball hut’ in sweden, ulf mejergren architects (UMA) has now built yet another temporary structure, this time using thousands of spruce cones. spruce cones don’t bloom every year, but only when the weather conditions are extra favorable between every third to tenth year, making their appearance a special occurrence. their characteristic cigar-like shape, along with their built-in mechanics which allow the cone to open and close according to weather conditions, encouraged the architects to choose them as the protagonist of their new construction.

www.designboom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nice Architects#Construction Materials#Design Inspiration#Insects#Basic Materials#Uma#Spruce Cones#Cone Hut Architects#Open Cones#Primitive Hut#Ulf Mejergren Architects#Spruce Resin#Dusk Side View#Front View#Feature#Nature#Shelters#Weather Conditions#Closer View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
World
Country
Sweden
Related
Visual ArtArchDaily

Tee House / CMC architects

Manufacturers: KEIM, Aluprof, M&T, Miele, Bomma, DŘEVODÍLO, Konsepti. Text description provided by the architects. On the Eastern edge of the Czech Republic, near the Slovak and Polish borders, the village of Čeladná is surrounded by the beautiful landscape of the Beskydy Mountains. Čeladná has grown in recent years with a number of significant buildings, including hotels and resort-type spas. The latest addition in the area is the Tee House apartment project located in golf and equestrian complex. The aim of the investor was to supplement the offer of services of this area with accommodation facilities and wellness. The authors of the architectural solution were inspired by the Beskydy landscape and also by the clear orthogonal division of the purpose-built buildings of the original equestrian complex.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

this french rustic stone house furnished without excess reveals the beauty of raw materials

In the heart of downtown bordeaux, france, ‘sacre coeur, stone house’ by theo coutanceau domini, takes shape as a restructured and redone ruin in which the main living space combines all the functions. the project amplified by the beauty of raw elements while the lack of adornment and opulence underlines the archaism of its materials. the residential structure emerges as a place in which the traditional house is no longer perceptible and where a rustic atmosphere isolates, and summons the user’s imagination.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Grjótagjá Towers // Revolution Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Duality is a concept that defines Iceland, the land of Ice and Fire, a place where Volcanos and Glaciers meet, with deep caves and big mountains, long nights and days. Historically humans have always felt marveld about the sky, the stars, night and day, sunrise and sunset, bulding monuments all around the world like pyramids and portals to honored them.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Bredanportti Apartments / Playa Architects

Lead Architects: Tuukka Vuori, Hannu Salmi, Veikko Ojanlatva. Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Kauniainen, Finland. The terraced residential building is low-cost state subsidized rental housing situated next to the Koivuhovi train station. The height of the building varies from two to five floors as it climbs the steep site. The façade is also stepped to break down the scale even further and to provide extensive views from the balconies. Thus the building adapts both to the terrain and the smaller scale surroundings.
Home & Gardenarchitizer.com

Orum // SPF:architects

Given its prominent positioning above a relatively developed neighborhood, the motivation behind the design of the home was to create a residence that could meld into its surroundings while maximizing views. The three-story structure, which takes on the shape of a three-winged propeller, is wrapped in glass that mirrors its sweeping views of the Los Angeles Basin, which are unobstructed from the Getty Center to Long Beach, Century City, and Downtown.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

‘forest memorial’ by tomek michalski redefines the concept of a cemetery

3D artist tomek michalski envisioned a totally new approach for cemeteries, so different in style from what popular city necropolises offer. ‘forest memorial’ involves creating a simple columbarium with a design that does not compete with the surrounding nature. the form is aimed to blend into the forest; a space full of mature, rustling trees and lush shrubs.
Relationship Advicenehomemag.com

Hutker Architects

For more than 30 years, the team at Hutker Architects has been helping families and individuals create one-of-a-kind homes in New England and beyond. We are committed to the principle of “build once, well,” looking to the historic architecture of the region as inspiration for original, narrative design. Our process begins with listening. We work together to create a program of indoor and outdoor spaces that will best support the way you live, work, and play.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

House in Shukugawa // Fujiwaramuro Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The phrase “tiny home” or “tiny lot” tends to bring to mind properties with narrow frontages. In the densely developed districts of Osaka, this type of long, narrow property is common, and houses are often built so close together a person can’t even fit between them. However, in Osaka, building coverage area (BCA) and floor-area ratio (FAR) regulations are lenient, allowing for a relatively large percentage of a given property to be built up.
Entertainmentcaandesign.com

The Importance of an Architect in Designing Buildings

The Importance of an Architect in Designing Buildings. During the construction process, there are several people involved, each with a vital role to fulfill. Examples of essential people in a construction team are the supervisor, engineer, electrician, construction expeditor, and construction workers, to name a few. However, there is one crucial member that every construction team needs, and that is the architect.
Yogaretaildesignblog.net

Portable store by Schemata Architects

On Jeju Island in South Korea, Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects has completed a retail space for folding bicycles called ‘Portable’. Geared towards tourists visiting Jeju, the store rents and sells only folding bikes with the idea that they’re easier to transport around the island or pack into the back of a car.
Beauty & Fashionarchitizer.com

Lightus Retreat // Joongwon Architects

Retreat is a vacation home located in the wilderness of Lake Tahoe, a destination frequented by visitors near and far. Situated in a heavily wooded area, the design of the cabin stands away from traditional approaches of clear-cutting the site in favor of designing around trees. . By carefully demarcating...
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Home & Gardenarchitizer.com

Viewfinder House // Faulkner Architects

Text description provided by the architects. “Can all of the rooms enjoy this view?” was our client’s question on our first site walk. We were looking at the Pacific Crest of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in the distance. This question formed the seed of our conceptual approach to the design of the house. We organized the family-driven program of 7,200 square feet into a simple two-part scheme.
Visual ArtInhabitat.com

This Brazilian home is made of rammed earth and bamboo

Created by architectural firm Encaixe Soluções Alternativas, the Ecocasa Atelier is located at the heart of the Brazilian Wine Route, or “Rota do Vinho” in Portuguese. About an hour outside of São Paulo’s city center, the home’s surrounding attractions include a variety of wineries, local artichoke plantations and multiple wildlife areas. The designers chose to include rammed earth and bamboo construction techniques both to reduce costs and to provide important sustainability aspects to the project.
Visual Arthomecrux.com

Prefab Dome Home in Kvivik, Denmark Looks Like a Hobbit Cottage

Nestled on a greenish landscape in Kvivik village, Denmark; these small, football-shaped igloos provide breathtaking views of the bay and the mountains around the Faroe Islands. Named Kvivik Igloos, these tiny, prefabricated houses were built by Danish engineer Ole Vanggaard and Faroese architect Kári Thomsen in 2000. With black-colored hexagon...
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
Food & DrinksInterior Design

Maurizio Lai Uses Geometric Light to Shape Sushi Club Restaurant Near Milan

For Italian architect Maurizio Lai, the goal of restaurant design is to create an experience of “shapes and atmospheres,” using aesthetics as a tool of recognizable branding. In his fifth collaboration with Sushi Club, a Japanese gastronomic restaurant group based in Northern Italy, Lai’s design for the brand's Cesano Maderno location is a study on geometric lighting. The space, which includes two floors, centers around a hanging light fixture made from delicate glass blades, which amplify beams of light in every direction courtesy of mezzanine mirror walls.