Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Ryan Reynolds and the things you will relate to if you’re an overthinker

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NID0h_0aD3w5EA00
Ryan Reynolds

The US is coming towards the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Ryan Reynolds has opened up on Instagram.

“One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety,” the 44-year-old has written. “I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.

“We don’t talk enough about mental health and don’t do enough to destigmatise talking about it.”

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has spoken about his mental health. In 2017 he told Variety: “I have three older brothers. Our father was tough. He wasn’t easy on anyone. And he wasn’t easy on himself. I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognised that. I was just a twitchy kid.”

Reynolds’ post for Mental Health Awareness Month has evidently struck a chord, with fellow actor Hugh Jackman commenting: “Your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too.”

Thinking things through isn’t necessarily a bad thing: it shows you care. However, overthinking has the potential to be debilitating – if you’re concerned about your mental health, speak to your GP or call Samaritans on 116 123.

If you, like Reynolds, are prone to overthinking, recognising the signs is one of the first steps to shifting your mindset…

No decision is easy

You agonise over even the smallest of decisions – big ones will take weeks of painful consideration.

This often means you procrastinate, and put off important stuff until the very last minute – or until it’s too late, and the choice has been taken out of your hands. Let’s face it: you’re not the type to do anything rash or spontaneous, and are often kept up late at night having the same repetitive thoughts.

You feel anxious about getting things wrong

You spend countless hours formulating every possible outcome in your head. It’s easy to fall into the trap of worrying about things you don’t have control over, which might have a knock-on effect on your overall mental health.

If you’re an overthinker, you may also be a people pleaser and a perfectionist – keen to make sure everyone benefits from your choices, even though this can’t always be the case.

It’s hard to let things go

There are broadly two types of overthinkers: people who worry about the future, and those who dwell on the past. If you fall into the latter camp, you might find it difficult to let things go – small comments made in passing will stay with you far longer than they should.

In these cases, it’s easy to get stuck in the past – thinking about how things could’ve been different, or replaying embarrassing moments in your head.

You read too much into situations

If you’re an over-analyser, you might also have a tendency to catastrophise. This might mean you read too much into small things – for example, assuming a friend not replying to your messages is the end of your relationship, rather than brushing it off as something innocent.

Try to focus on the positive and the now. And talk about it. There are literally millions of us sweating the small stuff unnecessarily. You are definitely not alone.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Important Things#Overthinkers#Embarrassing Moments#Painful Consideration#People#Countless Hours#Time#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
newschain

14 things you only know if you’re extremely frugal

While many people are jumping for joy at the prospect of indulging in meals in actual restaurants, enjoying copious cocktails and jetting off on overseas escapes again, now that lockdown restrictions are easing, for others it’s not so simple. Those of us on the more prudent end of the spending...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Will Keane signs new Wigan deal

Striker Will Keane has signed a new deal at Wigan until 2023. He scored 10 goals for the Latics this season as they beat the drop from Sky Bet League One. Keane told the club’s official site: “I’m absolutely delighted. On the back of last season, I was hoping to get it sorted so I’m glad it’s come around quite soon, and I cannot wait to get back into pre-season and crack on from there.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Stevenage sign forward James Daly

Stevenage have signed forward James Daly following his departure from Bristol Rovers. The 21-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists for the Pirates this season. “I am really looking forward to it,” Daly told the club’s website. “I want to play games, score goals and make the fans happy.
Movieswcregisteronline.com

Ryan Reynolds Brings His Maximum Effort Productions Company to Paramount in New Deal

Ryan Reynolds has set up a new home for his future movie projects. The Deadpool star has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Paramount Pictures for his Maximum Effort Productions company. The deal covers all future movies developed by Reynolds’ company, regardless of the budget level. This is a big win for Paramount and could be interpreted as a big loss for Disney, depending on how one wants to look at it.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants To Make Sure Ryan Reynolds Is Fully Available To Them

Joining the MCU tends to be a major commitment for an actor – instead of working on one film every few years like any other franchise, Marvel stars are asked to appear all over the place, in their own solo films, in team-up gigs and for various cameos and crossovers. That’s especially true of the big-hitters of the universe, which Deadpool is sure to be, now that he’s about to hop over from Fox. But how much will we see Ryan Reynolds in the MCU, given his extremely busy career outside of the superhero genre?
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

The top 7 times Ryan Reynolds was the most relatable actor on social media

Celebrities, despite their endless riches and infinite glamour, are often a lot like us. After all, they’re human, are they not?. And in our humble opinion, there is no celebrity quite as relatable than Ryan Reynolds. Whether on social media, or through his versatile roles on screen, no-one in Hollywood has achieved a balanced sincerity quite like the Deadpool actor.
MoviesKTVB

On Set of 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' With Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds (Exclusive)

The titular hitman of the hilariously titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is Samuel L. Jackson's deadly Darius Kincaid, his wife is Salma Hayek's international con artist Sonia Kincaid and Ryan Reynolds rounds out the job descriptors as hapless bodyguard Michael Bryce. "He's actually kind of good at what he does," Reynolds told ET's Nischelle Turner on the set. "Even though he's just such a tiny, dumb man."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For Avatar: The Last Airbender Universe

At one point in 2020, Ryan Reynolds had no less than thirteen films in various stages of development. By now, many of those projects have finished shooting and a few seem to have fallen by the wayside, but he’s still an incredibly busy guy with all of his Hollywood commitments. And that’s without even mentioning his rapidly-expanding business empire.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Trying To Patch Things Up With Disney Now

Ever since Deadpool 3 was announced to be in active development at Marvel Studios, with the Molyneux sisters on board to pen the script, the Merc with a Mouth’s next standalone film has been the subject of a whole heap of rumors and much speculation. But as of yet, we really don’t know a lot about it.
CelebritiesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds’ Sweet Mother’s Day Message to Blake Lively Got Weird Fast

Happy Mother's Day! In honor of this special holiday, many people have taken to social media to celebrate the moms in their lives. Lots of celebrities are showcasing the women in their family today, including Ryan Reynolds. The actor known for playing Deadpool wrote a sweet message for his wife, Blake Lively. However, in classic Reynolds fashion, things got weird fast.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Prior to the release of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of being the guy who only starred in terrible comic book adaptations, having gone zero-for-four before the Merc with a Mouth’s solo debut, and even then the project spent a dozen years stuck in development hell until finally making it to the big screen.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Jake Tapper Says Ryan Reynolds Shouldn’t Have Been Allowed To Play Deadpool

There are some actors indelibly associated with a certain cinematic universe, to the point where them being cast in the other just wouldn’t feel right. For instance, it’s difficult to imagine Gal Gadot popping up in the MCU and almost impossible to envisage Robert Downey Jr. playing a DC hero. But there a handful of actors that have made the jump successfully. For example, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje portrayed Killer Croc in Suicide Squad and Algrim in Thor: The Dark World and Josh Brolin was Cable in the Deadpool franchise and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

TikTok-er Perfects Ryan Reynolds Impression

One TikTok fan decided to debut their Ryan Reynolds impersonation and the Internet absolutely loved it. Joe Gaudet is a voice actor and he has the Deadpool actor completely nailed. When that first TikTok hit the platform, many started getting in their FYP tab and it all began to pick up steam. Now, thousands have seen the impression and want Reynolds to acknowledge it in some capacity. (Don’t put it past him, the Marvel star has a penchant for capitalizing on Internet trends with hilarious commercials for Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.) So, you can check out Gaudet’s rendition of the cheeky superhero down below and follow him at his Twitter account as well.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Disappointing Ryan Reynolds Movie Hits Disney Plus This Week

Ryan Reynolds knew long before X-Men Origins: Wolverine was released that the movie had f*cked up Deadpool very badly, so it must have been hugely frustrating for the actor to play the role, having already spent five years trying to get a solo effort off the ground, knowing all along that it was going to be a complete misrepresentation of the comic book fan favorite that would leave audiences pissed.