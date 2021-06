BELOIT – The Beloit Junior High track teams were hosts to their Beloit Relays on May 3 resulting in broken school records and first place standings. Dakota Gray competed for the 7th grade girls and earned three gold medals with 2 new meet and 2 new school records in the high jump at 5', 100m hurdles in 16.73, and the 4x100m girls team of Boudreaux, Lorenz, Knight and Gray also set a new record in 54.32.