IE school's vertical campus competition aims to celebrate urban student life

designboom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIE school of architecture & design is on the lookout to challenge creative individuals with an idea competition ‘imagining student life at IE: beyond the vertical campus.’ launched for the first time, the brief seeks to design a direct link to madrid’s university IE tower to be completed in september, 2021, which aims to be the largest urban development in europe. to celebrate innovative studying and living, competitors are asked to come up with exciting concepts for student life to thrive within the urban realm. make a note that there will be six winners going for the scholarships: two for the school’s bachelor programs and four for the masters.

www.designboom.com
