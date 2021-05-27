Texas shooting: 3 police officers hurt, man in custody after standoff in Flower Mound

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know needs help or has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Three Texas police officers are recovering from their injuries and a man is in custody after gunfire erupted during a standoff in Flower Mound, authorities said.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 6:42 a.m. EDT May 27: Police have taken a man into custody after a nearly 11-hour standoff ended early Thursday, according to KXAS and KDFW.

No further information about the man, including his identity or whether he was facing criminal charges, was immediately available.

Original report: According to KXAS and WFAA, the standoff began about 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday and was still ongoing Thursday morning outside a Termaine Drive home. The Flower Mound Police Department said a suicidal man, who was the only person inside the home, opened fire, injuring three of the responding officers.

One officer, whose bulletproof vest was struck, was treated at the scene, KXAS reported. Emergency crews took the two others, including one who suffered a graze wound to the neck and another hurt when a bullet went through his shield, to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to WFAA. Both were later released, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police took to Facebook to say the standoff was still underway.

“We are still working toward a peaceful resolution to this incident,”

.

