Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Local man plans to kayak the Mississippi River '4 A Cause'

By Sina Gebre-Ab
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzT4K_0aD3vPaQ00

Starting Monday, a kayaker from Delhi Township plans to traverse the Mississippi River to promote mental health awareness.

Joseph Solomon started Kayaking 4 A Cause in 2018, and in 2019 he kayaked down all 900 miles of the Ohio River. Now, he plans on kayaking down the 2,350 miles of the Mississippi River to bring awareness to mental health conditions, some of which he suffers from.

"Over the past year I’ve been pretty depressed, because I need to be out here," Solomon said. "So I’ve been struggling a little bit, but I’m here to represent other people that don’t have a voice... I just want to bring light to that so that people can feel comfortable talking about it.”

Solomon will also be supporting the nonprofit Adventure Crew with this expedition. Adventure Crew takes kids from the inner city of Cincinnati out into nature for hiking, biking and other outdoor activities. They also provide mental health resources to the kids in the program.

Solomon has prepared by gaining weight so he has energy reserves when he's out on the water, and he will have a solar panel and battery bank with him, which he will use to plug his phone into to provide updates on his journey.

If you would like to follow Solomon's journey or support him and his causes, click here .

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Kayaker#Kayaking#Ohio River#Outdoor Adventure#Adventure Crew#Delhi Township#Kids#Man#Nature#Mental Health Resources#Mental Health Awareness#Energy Reserves#Mental Health Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Biking
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Some Tri-State classrooms reaching temps above 90 degrees

Windows were open at Delhi Middle School Wednesday, an old-school solution to a problem not unique to the Oak Hills Local School District: lack of air conditioning. According to images submitted to WCPO by a district employee who asked to remain anonymous, their classroom in the middle school building on multiple occasions has reached temperatures exceeding 90 degrees when temperatures earlier this week reached record highs for this time of the year, a week and a half before the district's schools dismiss for summer break.