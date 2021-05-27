Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee County Sheriffs Office introduces new drone to fleet

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4Biy_0aD3vKQ100

The Lee County Sheriffs office has added a new drone to their fleet the “Matrice 300”.

It can drop a payload of up to ten pounds and that payload can be flown over a mile and a half away from the operator on the ground.

The drone is useful in scenarios where the sheriff’s office is not able to get to deputies on the ground or in a vehicle as quickly as they need.

The Matrice 300 features a speaker on top of it so he can communicate to the person on the ground before dropping that payload to make sure that it stays safe.

It also has an infrared camera on it for nighttime capabilities.

The new drone has the ability to provide supplies when needed no matter the situation.

