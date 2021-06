Leopard Lilly Boutique celebrated its new location, 1285 Hueytown Road, with a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting. Go by and check out their great selection of clothing and accessories. Their phone number is 205.900.8167, and you can visit them on the web at https://www.shopleopardlilly.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/leopardlillyboutique. The Hueytown Area Chamber Of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting. On hand for the ribbon-cutting were Hueytown City Council members Fran Zimmerman, Anthony Q. Wright, and Jay Jacks. Hueytown Polices Officers, Hueytown Board Members, Ambassadors, and Jr. Ambassadors.