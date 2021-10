Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. It was the spring of 2016, and Trish O’Kane, a college professor, sat in Flynn Elementary School’s auditorium in Burlington, Vermont. When a student who was typically very shy volunteered to take the stage, O’Kane was as proud as a parent. In front of hundreds of classmates and with a mentor by her side, the girl demonstrated the lively sounds of a chickadee’s call. For the next week, O’Kane was tickled to learn, the kids used their newfound avian knowledge to annoy their teachers.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO