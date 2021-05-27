Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)
Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.