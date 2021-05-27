Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.19% of Voya Financial worth $708,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.