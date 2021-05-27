John Davis, Real Milli Vanilli Singer, Dies of COVID-19 at 66
John Davis, one of the real voices behind infamous music group Milli Vanilli, has died of coronavirus. He was 66. “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” Davis’ daughter Jasmin posted to Facebook on May 24. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”variety.com