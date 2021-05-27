Cancel
Solactive's Dirk Urmoneit appointed chief strategy officer at Scalable Capital

finextra.com
 6 days ago

Scalable Capital, neo-broker and Europe's largest digital wealth manager, has appointed Dirk Urmoneit as Chief Strategy Officer, effective June 1, 2021. The capital markets specialist will further accelerate Scalable Capital's growth, particularly in neo-brokerage. In addition, Urmoneit will dedicate himself to the further development of existing as well as new business areas around technology-based investing.

www.finextra.com
#Europe#Chief Strategy Officer#Chief Investment Officer#Capital Investment#Business Strategy#Investment Products#Scalable Capital#Solactive Ag#Co Founder#Scalable Capital#Chief Operating Officer#Company#Cfo Martin Krebs#Technology Based Projects#Exchange Traded Products#Senior Positions#Founders Erik Podzuweit#Innovative Ideas#Banks#London
BusinessLogistics Management

project44 closes $202 million Series E investment round

Chicago-based project44, a technology services provider offering standardized, secure Web service API (application programming interfaces) integrations enabling 3PLs and shippers to connect with carriers in real time, announced this week it closed a $202 million Series E investment. This investment was led by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Emergence Capital.
BusinessStamford Advocate

ATL Communications Appoints Mark Bilton-Smith as Chief Executive Officer

BEND, Ore. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. ATL Communications, a thought leader in carrier-neutral telecommunication software as a service (Saas) solutions, today announced it has appointed Mark Bilton-Smith, president of ATL Communications, to the chief executive officer of the company. The appointment strengthens ATL Communications' leadership and strategy for giving telecommunication service providers and enterprise businesses one simplified solution for local number porting and toll-free number management.
BusinessPhramalive.com

VMLY&R appoints Sean Rooney as Chief Science Officer

VMLY&R appoints Sean Rooney, PhD as Chief Science Officer. — Newly created role will connect science teams across VMLY&R’s growing health offering to drive brand performance and improved health outcomes. (June 2, 2021) – VMLY&R has hired science veteran Sean Rooney, PhD as Chief Science Officer. Rooney, a seasoned medical...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

BNY Mellon Wealth Mgmt Names Sales, DC Market Heads

BNY Mellon Wealth Management says it has shuffled executives, naming two industry veterans to key positions. The company has appointed Camille Alexander, who has close to three decades of industry experience, to the newly-created role of head of sales in its investor solutions unit, according to BNY Mellon. Alexander is tasked with drumming up new business for the unit as well as identifying new opportunities across the firm’s various segments, including asset management, asset servicing and Pershing, BNY Mellon says. She will also steer the firm’s sales pipeline efforts and work with sales and marketing departments on thought leadership initiatives, requests for proposals and pitches, according to the company.
Businesswealthbriefing.com

Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? - Brown Advisory, BondIT, Harbottle & Lewis

The latest senior moves in wealth and asset management from across Europe and the UK. Independent global investment firm ">Brown Advisory has appointed Rosanna Arikoglu and Alexander Bottenheim as portfolio managers in its UK private client and charity team to support international expansion. The US privately held firm manages over $115 billion globally, $3 billion of which is managed for private clients and charities.
Businessmartechseries.com

CGS Appoints Mark Tullio Chief Marketing Officer

CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that it named Mark Tullio as the company’s vice president and chief marketing officer. Tullio, located in the company’s headquarters in New York City, will lead the CGS global Marketing team, providing strategic guidance and leadership on everything from integrated marketing to brand strategy and positioning.
Redmond, WALumia UK

Morgan Stanley and Microsoft collaborate to accelerate cloud transformation

Companies co-innovating to support Morgan Stanley’s digital transformation and propel financial services industry forward by bringing together world-class technology solutions and engineering teams. NEW YORK and REDMOND, Wash. — June 2, 2021 — Morgan Stanley and Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm’s...
BusinessGlobeSt.com

JLL Appoints Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, IL – Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has appointed Kylie Kendrick to the newly established role of chief operating officer, effective June 7. Within the new role, Kendrick will be responsible for driving efficiency through operational processes. She will directly oversee numerous JLL corporate functions, including audit, legal and compliance, and sourcing and procurement. She will additionally oversee JLL business services and transformation office.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Truework Appoints Pravesh Mistry as its First Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework, the leading API-enabled income verification platform, today announced the appointment of Pravesh Mistry as the company's first chief revenue officer. In this new role, Mistry will oversee sales, partnerships and other go-to-market strategies, positioning the company for continued rapid growth. This news comes on the heels of other recent key hires as well as Truework announcing that its instant data network has expanded to cover more than 35 million employees across the United States.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
BusinessTechCrunch

Tier banks $60 million in debt from Goldman Sachs to expand scooter fleet

The funds, which come from investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, come just weeks after Tier was awarded the London e-scooter pilot permit, alongside Lime and Dott. With a major new city on the horizon and hints of further expansion plans, Tier will need a significant upfront investment to cover everything from fleet orders to local warehouses to new teams.
Businessfinextra.com

Goldman Sachs leads $45 million round in AutoRefi

Goldman Sachs has led a $45 million funding round in auto finance specialist MotoRefi. MotoRefi works directly with credit unions to enable consumers to refinance their auto loans, saving them an average of $100 a month on their car payments. Goldman Sachs led the round, joined by new investor IA...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

argenx Appoints Karl Gubitz as Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. June 1, 2021Breda, the Netherlands "“ argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Mr. Karl Gubitz as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gubitz brings to argenx nearly 20 years of global pharmaceutical leadership experience, specifically in financial planning and analysis, business partnerships and product commercialization. He will succeed Eric Castaldi, who will remain with the company through June 30, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LIDDS Announces Appointment of Jenni BjÃ¶rnulfson as New Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UPPSALA, SWEDEN "“ LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that Jenni BjÃ¶rnulfson has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LIDDS AB succeeding Anja Peters, who will leave LIDDS at the end of 2021. Jenni BjÃ¶rnulfson has over 20 years of experience from the health care sector and financial markets and will assume her new role on Dec 1, 2021 at the latest.
BusinessBloomberg

Deutsche Bank, Groupon Alumni’s Startup Valued at $3 Billion

Wefox, an insurance-technology firm founded by former Groupon Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG staff, raised $650 million in a funding round that values the company at $3 billion. Venture capital firm Target Global led the investment in Berlin-based Wefox, which sells property-insurance products in Germany, Poland and Switzerland and also offers related software.
Businessktwb.com

Top Credit Suisse FIG banker in Europe to join Jefferies – sources

LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has lost a key dealmaker in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as a pay-driven exodus of top investment bankers which began in the United States spreads. Switzerland’s second-largest bank is struggling to retain staff after trimming bonuses to tackle losses of more...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Littelfuse Appoints Maggie Chu As Chief Human Resources Officer

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) - Get Report, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today it has appointed Maggie Chu as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Chu will report to Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Heinzmann, and she will be a member of the Littelfuse Leadership Team. Ms. Chu brings nearly 20 years of human resources leadership experience to Littelfuse. Most recently, Ms. Chu was Segment Human Resources Director for Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation segment and Corporate Services group. Prior to Caterpillar, Ms. Chu's 15-year career with General Electric included a number of global human resources executive business partner roles with increasing levels of responsibility within several of GE's industrial businesses.
Businesshbr.org

Running a Consumer Fintech Startup within Goldman Sachs

Rapid expansion strained the startup in its first year. Should they pause to allow performance to catch up with growth, or push to diversify?. Marcus by Goldman Sachs marked a dramatic shift for the 150-year-old financial institution, which historically had served only businesses and the wealthiest people. The fintech startup operated within Goldman Sachs, offering unsecured personal loans for the mass market, high-yield deposits, and a credit card in partnership with Apple.