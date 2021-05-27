Solactive's Dirk Urmoneit appointed chief strategy officer at Scalable Capital
Scalable Capital, neo-broker and Europe's largest digital wealth manager, has appointed Dirk Urmoneit as Chief Strategy Officer, effective June 1, 2021. The capital markets specialist will further accelerate Scalable Capital's growth, particularly in neo-brokerage. In addition, Urmoneit will dedicate himself to the further development of existing as well as new business areas around technology-based investing.www.finextra.com