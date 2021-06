Mason Willis might be best known for his arm. Saturday evening, he made his presence felt with the bat. Tied 2-2 with Corinth in Game 3 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs, West Lauderdale loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning before Willis stepped to the plate. As the Knights’ No. 1 starting pitcher, Willis got the win in Thursday’s Game 1, but West Lauderdale fell at Corinth 7-4 Friday to force Saturday’s rubber match, and the Knights needed a big hit from their ace.