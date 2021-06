Although interest rates have risen since the pandemic started, they continue at levels that would be considered historically low. Consequently, investors seeking yield or income from their investments are struggling to find any that are paying attractive rates. Most blue-chip dividend growth stocks are trading at extremely high valuations which have driven their yields below what many investors living off their income would need. For example, the 1.42% current yield of the S&P 500 index is one of its lowest since the irrational exuberant period of 1999 and 2000.