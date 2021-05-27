Cancel
Path Solutions completes system upgrade at KFH

finextra.com
 6 days ago

Path Solutions, the global Islamic banking software company, today announced that Kuwait Finance House (“KFH”), Kuwait’s Islamic banking pioneer has successfully completed the upgrade of its fully automated STP Islamic Treasury solution to the new Path Solutions’ Java-based platform iMAL R14.1, as of 21st February. KFH is considered a pioneer...

