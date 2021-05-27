Refinitiv boss Craig to leave LSE
LSEG plc (London Stock Exchange Group) announces that, with the integration of Refinitiv now well underway, David Craig will leave the Group at the end of 2021. Andrea Remyn Stone will become Group Head, Data & Analytics, effective 1 July, 2021. Andrea, currently Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics, will work closely with David to ensure a smooth transition of operational and integration priorities over the coming months. David Craig will then operate in an advisory capacity to the Group until the end of 2021.www.finextra.com