Refinitiv boss Craig to leave LSE

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 228.30.