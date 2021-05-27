Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.80.