Fried chicken right now is kinda like pizza was in the 1980s—it’s everywhere you look and in high-demand, but most Americans are getting it from fast-food franchises, which means it probably isn’t as tasty as it should be. If you’re looking for the real deal, bypass the drive-thru and head to a true chicken joint, where you can sit down and crunch your way through some delicious poultry fresh from the fryer.