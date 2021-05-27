Lockheed Martin Partners with General Motors to Develop a Next-Generation Lunar Rover for NASA’s Artemis Program

NASA is planning to send a rover to Moon. This will be the first mobile robot sent by the US space agency. It said that rover will search for water and other resources on Moon. The rover will be launched as a part of the Artemis program. NASA is aiming to send humans to Moon by 2023. Under the Artemis program, it will launch three spacecraft. The third spacecraft will take two astronauts to Moon. One among them will a female astronaut. This will be the first time when a female astronaut will travel to Moon. NASA said that the rover will aim to search water ice and other resources on and beneath the Moon surface. The agency has named the rover as Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover or VIPER.