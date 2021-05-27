Lockheed Martin Partners with General Motors to Develop a Next-Generation Lunar Rover for NASA’s Artemis Program
It’s official, Lockheed Martin has partnered with General Motors Co. to develop a next generation lunar vehicle that will soon transport astronauts on the surface of the Moon through NASA’s Artemis program. Humans will once again explore and conduct scientific experiments on the lunar surface using a variety of rovers, or more specifically, a Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV), the first of many types of surface mobility vehicles needed for this program. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com