Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, CA

Ancient Plaque Buildup May Have Doomed Prehistoric Teeth but Modern Humans Have More Options, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

By PRWeb
SFGate
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. A May 11 article on Popular Science reports on an anthropology study that was able to determine the diet of ancient humans based on fossilized teeth. The article says teeth are the only parts of the body that fossilize while people are still alive, which can provide insight into the past. In this particular case, researchers found that ancient humans ate plenty of carbs and starchy foods based on their plaque buildup which – in the absence of any real oral hygiene or medicine – no doubt led to tooth loss and other issues. Burbank-based Dr. Bostani’s Advanced Dental says that, while it’s exciting to learn about ancient people’s teeth, it’s good to know that modern humans can and should visit their dentist regularly to remove plaque buildup because of its potentially harmful effects on oral health.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Hygiene#Modern Humans#Acidic Foods#Popular Science#Ancient Humans#Tooth Decay#Modern Science#Gum Disease#Advanced Dental#Https Drbostani Com#Ancient People#Fossilized Teeth#Dr Bostani#Plaque Buildup#Flawless Dental Routines#Oral Hygiene#Oral Health#Tooth Discoloration#Tooth Loss#Diet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS News

Ally Bank scraps overdraft fees for all customers, citing racial impact

Customers at Ally Bank will no longer be charged a $25 overdraft fee no matter what type of account they hold, the company said Wednesday. In announcing the new policy, Ally said fees for insufficient funds disproportionately harm low-income households living paycheck to paycheck as well as Black and Hispanic families. Ally, an online bank and unit of publicly held Ally Financial, joins Discover as one of the few banks that no longer charge overdraft fees.
AccidentsNBC News

Iran's biggest warship sinks in Gulf of Oman after huge fire

Iran’s largest navy warship sank in the Gulf of Oman Wednesday after firefighters were unable to contain a huge fire which swept through the vessel, the country's media reported. Around 400 troops fled the Kharg after it caught fire in unclear circumstances, state media reported, with 20 suffering injuries. The...