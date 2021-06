Already established as the premier hub for Asian culture, 88ising has extended its expansion into the world of fashion with its 88CORE line. Exclusively available at HBX, the collection introduce a selection of lifestyle clothing that will be refreshed in rotations year-round. Fans of 88ising can expect a constant flow of replenishments and new seasons every season. The latest range of essentials is led by a functional Rain Jacket and match V3 Track Pants, along with the Colorblock Track Jacket and Pants set. Rounding up the release is a coach jacket, hooded sweatshirt, T-shirt and sweatpants styles simply marked with 88rising’s signature logo, coming in white, black, light blue, green, tan and purple color options.