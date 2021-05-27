Zacks: Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.