Zacks: Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Colfax posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

