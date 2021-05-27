Zacks: Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share
Equities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Colfax posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com