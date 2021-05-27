Cancel
Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 640,785 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1,873.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $46,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Alley Co LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Royce & Associates LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.25% of Daseke as of its most recent SEC filing.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,803 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $726,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Independent Bank worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
1,125,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,738,000. ViacomCBS accounts for approximately 11.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent SEC filing.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
4,900 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in...
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Jennison Associates LLC Has $244.21 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chewy worth $244,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 28,101 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo...
EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
1,352,577 Shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Purchased by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,352,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.