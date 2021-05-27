Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) to Market Perform

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other brokerages also recently commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmo Capital Markets#Wells Fargo Company#Target Price#Equity Markets#Barclays#Credit Suisse Group#Hold#Nyse Ard#Sei Investments Co#Gabelli Funds Llc#Gamco Investors Inc#Et Al#Glass Packaging Europe#Marketbeat Com#Trading#Shareholders#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Technologymodernreaders.com

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 490 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).
Businessmodernreaders.com

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Baader Bank

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $244.21 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chewy worth $244,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alley Co LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271,041 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 271,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Farfetch makes up about 3.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 28,101 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.13. 78,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,595,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.