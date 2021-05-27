BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) to Market Perform

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.