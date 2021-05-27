iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.