iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
