Thundercat and Flying Lotus: “This is nice and weird,” says Flying Lotus as he strides onto the Hollywood Bowl stage with no small amount of purpose. He’s right of course; the crowd is deliberately sparse, masked yet enthusiastic, as the venue looks to shake off the dust and find its feet after more than a year off. This is the first non-classical event held at the Bowl since pre-lockdown, and it’s a free show — a thank-you to the frontline workers who did so much for us during the terrible peaks of the pandemic.