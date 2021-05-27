Cancel
Morgan Stanley Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Underweight

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

www.modernreaders.com
