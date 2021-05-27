Cancel
Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

By Phillip Gast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

#Tdg#Stock Investors#Equity#Zacks Investment Research#Investment Analysts#Channel Com#Norges Bank#Meritage Group Lp#Oak Ridge Investments Llc#Credit Suisse Group#Wells Fargo Company#Vertical Research#Peg#Sec#Marketbeat Com#Transdigm Group Daily#Transdigm Group Stock#Company Stock#Tdg Shares#Tdg Stock
