Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)
Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com