Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

6,824 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Commerce Bank

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lkq Corporation#Truist Bank#Nasdaq Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Stock Investors#Holding Company#Lkq Co#Commerce Bank#Engineers Gate#Barrington Research#Truist Securities#Lkq News#Sec#Thomson Reuters#Lkq Lkq Corporation#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Lkq Daily#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$59.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 271,041 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 271,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Farfetch makes up about 3.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 1,845 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,845 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $277,137.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,092.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Has $442.69 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $442,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royce & Associates LP Acquires 165,000 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. CDK Global also reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger Sells 6,762 Shares of Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $198,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$465.37 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report sales of $465.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $465.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.