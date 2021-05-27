6,824 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.