Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.73.

www.modernreaders.com
